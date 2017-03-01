Wandering dog on runway causes flight delay in northern Vietnam

A dog has forced an airplane to make the second landing after it was spotted wandering in an airport in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, the airport authority said.

The dog was spotted on the runways in Dien Bien Phu airport on February 27, forcing the arriving airplane to abort its first landing.

The plane managed to land 15 minutes behind its schedule after security personnel chased the animal away.

Dien Bien is not the only airport in Vietnam where operations are affected by wandering animals.

Authorities in Cat Bi, an airport in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong, have reported six similar cases recently that have threatened air safety.

Related news:

> Laser beams continue to threaten Vietnam’s aviation safety

> Laser beams threaten planes at Vietnam's international airport