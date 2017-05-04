The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks though it provided no evidence for the claim.
British woman sentenced in Egypt to three years in jail for smuggling painkillers
Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after the Tramadol tablets were found ...
Militants kill more than 230 at Sinai mosque in Egypt's deadliest attack
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.
November 25, 2017 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai kills at least 115: state media
It's one of the deadliest attacks in Egypt's recent memory.
November 24, 2017 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
Big void detected inside Great Pyramid at Giza
Archaeologists have identified an empty cavity in Egypt's Great Pyramid, marking the first discovery of a new internal structure in over two hundred years.
November 09, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Egyptian president pays historic visit to Vietnam, boosts economic cooperation
This is the first visit made by an Egyptian president to Vietnam in 50 years.
September 06, 2017 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Egyptian artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco
'I wanted to make something good out of something that is considered harmful.'
August 14, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Egyptologists go high tech to unlock ancient mysteries
From the Giza pyramids to the pharaonic tombs of Luxor, Egypt's ancient monuments are holding onto mysteries which researchers now aim to unravel with cutting edge technology.
August 04, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Egypt launches air raids in Libya after Christians killed
'The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed.'
May 27, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7
King Tut's bed, chariot to be moved to new Cairo museum
The pharaoh's mummy will remain in his tomb as it is too fragile to transport.
May 23, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Could this Koran break world records?
An Egyptian man hopes to enter the Guinness World Records with his mammoth handwritten copy of the Muslim holy book.
May 04, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Pope, at Cairo Mass, urges unity against fanaticism
Francis uses 2-day visit to denounce Islamist violence and criticises populism, human rights abuses.
April 29, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Explosion at Egypt Nile Delta church kills at least 25, injures 60
There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast.
April 09, 2017 | 09:41 pm GMT+7
Egyptian man grows beard made out of bees
Egyptian beekeeper Mohamed Hagras grows a 'Beard of Bees' in an effort to educate people on the benefits of the honey producing insects.
December 06, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Egypt prosecutor seeks data from France, Greece on crashed plane
Egypt's public prosecutor formally requested data on the crashed EgyptAir plane from France and Greece on Monday, as the victims' remains began arriving at a Cairo morgue ready ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
