Secretly filmed documentary shows plight of refugees in Australian camp
New film 'Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time' was filmed inside an Australian-run camp for refugees by one of its inmates.
British princes discuss their mother Diana in new documentary
'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will be broadcast on British and U.S. television on July 24th.
Healing on the Blood Road
Mountain biker Rebecca Rusch rides Ho Chi Minh Trail in new documentary.
May 30, 2017 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese Zen master film receives high praise ahead of world premiere
Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Inarritu expressed his love of how the movie captures ‘the inexplicable state of being awakened.'
March 10, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Screening Series: Varan Documentary Films
Vietnamese young filmmakers will try to impress you.
November 28, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Documentary screening: “Work hard, Play hard”
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
September 01, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7