Screening Series: Varan Documentary Films

Varan Vietnam is a group of independent documentary filmmakers who focus on direct cinema style.

Join the American Center in HCMC for a series of four documentary screenings, featuring Varan filmmakers and open discussion after every show. English subtitles available.

Screening #1: “Below the Boulevard” by Nguyen Khanh Ly and “Beautiful Beds” by Ha Le Diem

Time: Monday, November 28, 2:00-4:30pm

“Below The Boulevard” (Bên Dưới Đại Lộ) portrays the life of a 60-year-old disabled veteran living on a boat on the Saigon river and his hope for a better future for his little daughter. “Beautiful Beds” (Giường Xinh) tells the story of two men whose jobs are delivering and assembling furniture and their dreams of having their own families.

Screening #2: “Summer! Attention” by Le Thu Minh and “Immortal Angel” by Nguyen Thu Huong

Time: Monday, November 28, 5:00-7:00pm



Summer! Attention” (Mùa Hè Nghiêm) highlights summer activities and the spirit of community service, and “Immortal Angel” (Thiên Thần Bất Tử) portrays a monumental rocker and his bandmates in their never-ending love for rock.

Screening #3: “The Pastor’s Wife” by Bella Tran and “Far Far Away” by Ho Anh Vu

Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2:00 – 4:00pm



Two documentary movies about two women of different religious beliefs that share the same passion for charity and community service.

Screening #4: “Rise like a Phoenix” by Le My Cuong and “Taste of the Night” by Cao Trung Thao

Time: Tuesday, November 29, 5:00 – 7:00pm

See portraits of the Saigonese people through a traditional alley coffee shop in “Taste of the Night” (Vị Của Đêm). We will also see how a person’s different identities come out through wacking dance and drag queen performances in “Rise like a Phoenix” (Lộng Lẫy).

Free entrance