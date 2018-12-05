VnExpress International
Documentary on Vietnam’s football coach to hit big screens

By An Nguyen   December 5, 2018 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Park Hang-seo prepares a training session for the Vietnamese national football team at the AFF Cup on November 11. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

A documentary about coach Park Hang-seo and his strategies for Vietnamese football is expected to hit cinemas on December 14.

"Park Hang-seo - Nguoi truyen lua (The Inspirer)," a Vietnamese-South Korean collaboration, will feature memorable moments of the Vietnamese U23 football in various competitions, the fans’ love for the team, interviews with the coach and his behind-the-scenes life.

The 110-minute documentary will show the team’s progress in training and competing in 2018, highlighting Vietnam’s outstanding achievements.

Park’s life and hitherto untold stories about him will also be included, the producers say.

South Korean Park Hang-seo became the head coach of the men’s national and U23 football teams of Vietnam in October last year. Under his guidance, the team entered the finals of the Asian U23 Championship, and made headlines again, qualifying for the men’s semi-final of Asian Games 2018 for the first time in history.

In the ongoing ASEAN Football Championship, Vietnam’s national football team entered the semifinals and is said to be a strong championship contender.

Park Hang-seo, 59, used to be a player of the Republic of Korea (RoK) national team before starting his professional coaching career in 1989. He was an assistant to Guus Hiddink, who led the RoK team to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2002 and the RoK’s U23 team to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games the same year.

Tags: Vietnam Park Hang-seo football documentary sports
 
