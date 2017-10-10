VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Secretly filmed documentary shows plight of refugees in Australian camp

By Reuters/Saskia O'Donoghue   October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
New film 'Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time' was filmed inside an Australian-run camp for refugees by one of its inmates.
Tags: refugee australia documentary
 
View more

North Korean hackers steal U.S.-South Korea military plans, says lawmaker

Vietnam's flood-hit lowlands left floundering by climate change

Vietnam's rapidly aging population: The time bomb is ticking

Under-70-year-old lifeguards to the rescue in southern Vietnam

 
go to top