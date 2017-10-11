VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

North Korean hackers steal U.S.-South Korea military plans, says lawmaker

By Reuters/Samantha Vadas   October 11, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
North Korean hackers have stolen a large amount of classified military documents, including U.S.-South Korea wartime operational plans to wipe out Pyongyang's leadership, a South Korean lawmaker says.
Tags: north korea kim jong un hackers US
 
View more

Scientists say $1.8 million worth of gold is flushed down Swiss sewers every year

Huge Antarctic hole visible from space gapes open

Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5 percent accuracy rate

Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam

 
go to top