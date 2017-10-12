VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5 percent accuracy rate

By Reuters/Roselle Chen   October 12, 2017 | 08:40 am GMT+7
New York startup Entrupy invents a handheld microscope camera that lets users detect fake luxury handbags on their smartphone. 
Tags: luxury handbags New York startup
 
View more

Hot air balloons fill the sky at New Mexico festival

Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam

Scientists say $1.8 million worth of gold is flushed down Swiss sewers every year

Huge Antarctic hole visible from space gapes open

 
go to top