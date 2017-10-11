The most read Vietnamese newspaper
refugee
Love of Korean pop links UK teenagers with Palestinian refugees
'Even though we are worlds apart ... we're all teenagers, so we found some common ground.'
FDP leader wants Germany to deport minor refugees linked to crime
FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke after the fatal stabbing of a German girl by her former refugee boyfriend.
Pope, on Christmas Eve, says faith demands respect of immigrants
'So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary. We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day.'
December 25, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Myanmar, accused of crackdown, invited to US-Thai military exercise
The U.S. and Thai military invited Myanmar military to a joint drill.
December 24, 2017 | 09:41 am GMT+7
EU leaders fail to narrow east-west gap over migrants
Some Eastern European countries refuse refugees, citing security threats.
December 15, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7
France to take in refugees rescued from Libya by UN
Libya has long been a major transit hub for migrants trying to reach Europe.
November 20, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
ASEAN fails to condemn attacks on Rohingya
The ASEAN countries stayed silent over the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.
November 16, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Trump vows immigration crackdown after New York attack
'Diversity lottery. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice,' he said.
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
No Rohingya woman safe as rapists run rampant - experts
Gang raped, impregnated, left behind, Rohingya women face a systematic sexual violence. History repeats as Myanmar military accused of ethnic cleasing.
October 20, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
European dream becomes nightmare mirage for Bangladeshis
Rape, torture, slavery, and even death - the plight of refugees en route to Europe.
October 19, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
US says holds Myanmar military leaders accountable in Rohingya crisis
Tillerson said Myanmar military is responsible for the crackdown on Rohingya refugees.
October 19, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Bangladeshi hospital's 'Rohingya wing' overwhelmed as refugees keep coming
Bangladesh border guards reported more than 11,000 Rohingya refugees crossing into their country from Myanmar on Monday, in a sudden surge.
October 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Secretly filmed documentary shows plight of refugees in Australian camp
New film 'Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time' was filmed inside an Australian-run camp for refugees by one of its inmates.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
West gov't edges towards punishing Myanmar army leaders over Rohingya crisis-source
Sanctions are considered to punish Myanmar government over handling of Rohingya crisis.
October 09, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
US will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year: Trump
This is the lowest cap in decades.
September 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
