refugee
Love of Korean pop links UK teenagers with Palestinian refugees

'Even though we are worlds apart ... we're all teenagers, so we found some common ground.'

FDP leader wants Germany to deport minor refugees linked to crime

FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke after the fatal stabbing of a German girl by her former refugee boyfriend.

Pope, on Christmas Eve, says faith demands respect of immigrants

'So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary. We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day.'
December 25, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Myanmar, accused of crackdown, invited to US-Thai military exercise

The U.S. and Thai military invited Myanmar military to a joint drill. 
December 24, 2017 | 09:41 am GMT+7

EU leaders fail to narrow east-west gap over migrants

Some Eastern European countries refuse refugees, citing security threats. 
December 15, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7

France to take in refugees rescued from Libya by UN

Libya has long been a major transit hub for migrants trying to reach Europe.
November 20, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

ASEAN fails to condemn attacks on Rohingya

The ASEAN countries stayed silent over the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. 
November 16, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7

Trump vows immigration crackdown after New York attack

'Diversity lottery. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice,' he said. 
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7

No Rohingya woman safe as rapists run rampant - experts

Gang raped, impregnated, left behind, Rohingya women face a systematic sexual violence. History repeats as Myanmar military accused of ethnic cleasing. 
October 20, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

European dream becomes nightmare mirage for Bangladeshis

Rape, torture, slavery, and even death - the plight of refugees en route to Europe. 
October 19, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7

US says holds Myanmar military leaders accountable in Rohingya crisis

Tillerson said Myanmar military is responsible for the crackdown on Rohingya refugees. 
October 19, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7

Bangladeshi hospital's 'Rohingya wing' overwhelmed as refugees keep coming

Bangladesh border guards reported more than 11,000 Rohingya refugees crossing into their country from Myanmar on Monday, in a sudden surge.
October 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7

Secretly filmed documentary shows plight of refugees in Australian camp

New film 'Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time' was filmed inside an Australian-run camp for refugees by one of its inmates.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

West gov't edges towards punishing Myanmar army leaders over Rohingya crisis-source

Sanctions are considered to punish Myanmar government over handling of Rohingya crisis.
October 09, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7

US will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year: Trump

This is the lowest cap in decades.
September 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
