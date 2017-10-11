The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's flood-hit lowlands left floundering by climate change
By
Bao Yen
October 11, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Tropical depressions, rising tides and severe floods have become a way of life for many people, but how long can that life survive?
Tags:
Vietnam
climate change
floods
tropical depression
rising sea levels
Huge Antarctic hole visible from space gapes open
Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5 percent accuracy rate
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam
North Korean hackers steal U.S.-South Korea military plans, says lawmaker
Vietnam's flood-hit lowlands left floundering by climate change
