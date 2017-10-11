The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Bolaven weakens into tropical depression, spares Vietnam
The storm's winds are forecast to wear down to 40 kph on Thursday afternoon and cause thunderstorms offshore.
Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018
A tropical depression near the southern Philippines is forecast to develop into a storm and head west to southern ...
Storm Kai-Tak approaches Vietnam's waters after wreaking havoc in the Philippines
International forecasting stations disagree on whether the storm will strengthen after entering the East Sea.
December 18, 2017 | 12:41 am GMT+7
Storm Kirogi weakens to tropical depression before making landfall in Vietnam
Vietnam's south-central coast is safe for now but flooding could still occur, forecasters say.
November 19, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Storm Kirogi heads toward south-central Vietnam
The new storm is expected to make landfall in south-central coast and affect Saigon on Sunday.
November 17, 2017 | 10:54 pm GMT+7
Heavy rain to return as tropical depression heads toward southern Vietnam
Another tropical depression is also forecast to enter the East Sea and strengthen into the 12th storm of the year.
October 31, 2017 | 11:09 pm GMT+7
Tropical depression forecast to drench southern Vietnam this weekend
The depression could intensify to a storm and hit the whole of southern Vietnam, including Saigon.
October 27, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Before and after footage of landslide that killed 18 in northern Vietnam
The area around the stunning Hoa Binh Waterfall has been reduced to a disaster zone.
October 20, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Deadly floods and their costly toll on food security in Vietnam
Livestock and crops were simply washed away as heavy rainfall caught farmers unprepared.
October 19, 2017 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
54 dead, 39 missing as downpours, flash floods pound northern, central Vietnam
It's one of the highest death tolls recorded in Vietnam from flooding, according to the disaster prevention agency.
October 11, 2017 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's flood-hit lowlands left floundering by climate change
Tropical depressions, rising tides and severe floods have become a way of life for many people, but how long can that life survive?
October 11, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Six dead, two missing as heavy rains break dams, pound central Vietnam
Flooding has also submerged and isolated many villages, while heavy rains are expected until Thursday.
October 10, 2017 | 09:58 pm GMT+7
Heavy rains to continue pounding Vietnam
The storm is expected to hit Vietnam on Tuesday, triggering heavy rains from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue provinces.
July 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Second storm of the season en route to central Vietnam
Tropical storm Talas is expected to make landfall on Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh on Monday.
July 15, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam braces for first tropical storm of the year
The storm is the first of up to 15 typhoons and tropical depressions forecast to hit Vietnamese waters this year.
June 11, 2017 | 10:55 pm GMT+7
