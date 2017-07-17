The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
floods
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Global warming will expose millions more to floods
In Asia, floods will affect 70 to 156 million by 2040.
Tourists paddle to safety after Storm Damrey drowns Hoi An
Some parts of Vietnam's popular ancient tourist town are under 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water.
From Bhutan to Cambodia, early warning saves lives in floods
'With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and erratic, access to real-time, accurate information can save lives.'
October 25, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
Deadly floods and their costly toll on food security in Vietnam
Livestock and crops were simply washed away as heavy rainfall caught farmers unprepared.
October 19, 2017 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way
Medium to heavy rains are expected in central and southern provinces until Thursday.
October 18, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam braces for typhoon Khanun after floods kill 72
Last week's floods were the worst that hit the country in years, with thousands of homes submerged.
October 16, 2017 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Does this Vietnamese official’s visit to flood zone beat Melania Trump’s high heels?
An image of a Party member being pulled on a raft by an employee has stirred public anger as the death toll continues to mount.
October 12, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
54 dead, 39 missing as downpours, flash floods pound northern, central Vietnam
It's one of the highest death tolls recorded in Vietnam from flooding, according to the disaster prevention agency.
October 11, 2017 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's flood-hit lowlands left floundering by climate change
Tropical depressions, rising tides and severe floods have become a way of life for many people, but how long can that life survive?
October 11, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Floods, landslides kill more than 800 people across South Asia
'The water level has gradually dropped. The flood situation will improve if it does not rain upstream any further.'
August 21, 2017 | 05:15 pm GMT+7
Tourists rescued by elephants from flooded Nepal safari park
Death toll from flash floods rose to 70.
August 14, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
9 dead or missing in Vietnam as infrastructure is damaged
The second storm to hit the country this year has sunk ships and destroyed 500 homes.
July 17, 2017 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Severe weather conditions becoming a norm for Vietnam and other Asian countries
What happens when you heat the planet up?
July 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Landslides, flashfloods kill 9 in northern Vietnam
More downpours are forecast, and two people remain missing.
July 10, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter