VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Documentary screening: “Work hard, Play hard”

September 1, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Wed 07 Sep 2016
Goethe-Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

documentary-screening-work-hard-play-hard

The Documentary “Work Hard — Play Hard” provides an unusual insight into the organizational structure of numerous companies and exposes the basic concept of modern working environment. The desire to maximize profits and gain unlimited economic growth has led to the so-called “Human Resource Management”. Perfect offices without usual office characteristics and a workplace that isn’t considered as a workplace anymore but rather perceived as a leisure center are supposed to optimize the employee’s work performance.

After detailed research director Carmen Losmann shows in her debut feature film how boundaries between work and privacy slowly disappear and offers an outlook on the future of work in times of postindustrial service economy.

Producer Erik Winker introduces the film and talks to the audience.

German with English and Vietnamese subtitles

Free admission

Tags: screening documentary Goethe-Institut
 
Read more
Onam@Saigon 2016

Onam@Saigon 2016

Symphony Concert

Symphony Concert

​Subscription Concert Vol.94

​Subscription Concert Vol.94

Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Edition 2016

Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Edition 2016

Concert: Hardcore United 3: OPEN THE PIT

Concert: Hardcore United 3: OPEN THE PIT

Screening: Tales of the night

Screening: Tales of the night

Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

 
go to top