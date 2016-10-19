VnExpress International
Stand up comedy w/ Phil Nichol & Mo Sidik

Lauded Canadian comedian, singer-songwriter and actor Phil Nichol will be performing at Game On Saigon.

Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Come and relax, laugh and discover a new and hilarious take on the world.

'Kitchen Gods' satire show touches on Vietnam's toxic spill, nepotism

We watched the popular annual TV special, aired on Lunar New Year's Eve, and picked some of the most memorable moments for you.
January 29, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7

Stand-Up Comedy: Stephen Carlin

Expect to fall off your seat.
November 28, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Signal Flair is back in Hanoi with standup comedy, live music and poetry.
November 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7

CAMA Comedy presents Brian Aylward [Canada] & special guests

CAMA ATK
October 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
