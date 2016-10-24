VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

CAMA Comedy presents Brian Aylward [Canada] & special guests

October 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 27 Oct 2016
CAMA ATK, 73A Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

CAMA ATK

cama-comedy-presents-brian-aylward-canada-special-guests

After a particularly hysterical, summertime hiatus, professional stand-up comedy returns to make you laugh your socks off and split your sides on Thursday 27 October @CAMA ATK, Hanoi. Headlining the latest incarnation of laughter, laughter and more laughter will be Newfoundland native and maple leaf wearing former English teacher, Brian Aylward.

First stepping on stage at a rowdy expat bar in Anyang, South Korea, Aylward went on to pioneer the local English stand-up comedy scene, officially establishing Stand Up Seoul in 2007 and turning the country into a legitimate destination on the international circuit.

Since his salad days, the Canadian has caused hysterics at hundreds of shows across Asia, taking his own brand of acerbic humour to the likes of Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Thailand and even Myanmar. Upon returning to that country north of the American border in 2010, Brian was twice a finalist in SiriusXM Radio’s Canada’s Next Top Comic and became a regular fixture in Canada’s Yuk Yuk’s comedy clubs.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($9) (a glass of Pasteur Street IPA included).

Tags: CAMA ATK comedy
 
Read more
Hanoi International Film Festival

Hanoi International Film Festival

Penthouse :: Nudisco /// House // Electronic

Penthouse :: Nudisco /// House // Electronic

Screening: Le Tableau

Screening: Le Tableau

Queer Disco Halloween Party

Queer Disco Halloween Party

Screening: Une femme est une femme

Screening: Une femme est une femme

Screening: Libera me

Screening: Libera me

Screening: Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

Screening: Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

Concert with Conductor Henri Pompidor

Concert with Conductor Henri Pompidor

 
go to top