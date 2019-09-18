Vietnamese comedy channel receives YouTube Diamond Creator Award

A still from a series on Vietnam's entertainment YouTube channel FAP TV, which reached 10 million subscribers on September 17, 2019.

The entertainment channel reached the milestone subscriber count Tuesday night. It had previously received a Gold Creator Award for reaching one million subscribers in October 2016.

"FAP TV thanks our 10 million fans for having supported the group all this time. This milestone will motivate us to keep innovating and dedicating ourselves to our viewers with more quality and meaningful videos," said actor Vinh Rau, on behalf of the FAP TV team.

FAP TV, founded in 2014, produces comedic skits, web dramas and music videos. Some of their music videos, including Inner Demons (Tam Ma) by rappers Blackbi and Elbi and singer Vo Dinh Hieu, reached over 36 million views.

Around 64 million people in Vietnam, or over half of the country’s population, are online. Vietnamese spend almost seven hours online a day on average, with 96 percent reporting YouTube to be among their most active platforms, according to a report by U.K. research firm We Are Social.

Vietnam is among the five biggest global markets for YouTube, YouTube’s Asia Pacific regional director Ajay Vidyasagar had said earlier this year.