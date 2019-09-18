VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese comedy channel receives YouTube Diamond Creator Award

By Tan Cao   September 18, 2019 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese comedy channel receives YouTube Diamond Creator Award
A still from a series on Vietnam's entertainment YouTube channel FAP TV, which reached 10 million subscribers on September 17, 2019.

Funny Action Program TV (FAP TV) has become Vietnam’s first YouTube channel to reach 10 million subscribers and win the Diamond Creator Award.

The entertainment channel reached the milestone subscriber count Tuesday night. It had previously received a Gold Creator Award for reaching one million subscribers in October 2016.

"FAP TV thanks our 10 million fans for having supported the group all this time. This milestone will motivate us to keep innovating and dedicating ourselves to our viewers with more quality and meaningful videos," said actor Vinh Rau, on behalf of the FAP TV team.

FAP TV, founded in 2014, produces comedic skits, web dramas and music videos. Some of their music videos, including Inner Demons (Tam Ma) by rappers Blackbi and Elbi and singer Vo Dinh Hieu, reached over 36 million views.

Around 64 million people in Vietnam, or over half of the country’s population, are online. Vietnamese spend almost seven hours online a day on average, with 96 percent reporting YouTube to be among their most active platforms, according to a report by U.K. research firm We Are Social.

Vietnam is among the five biggest global markets for YouTube, YouTube’s Asia Pacific regional director Ajay Vidyasagar had said earlier this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese YouTube video entertainment Diamond Creator Award Diamond Button subscribers comedy
 
Read more
Vietnam consuming natural resources faster than in 2018

Vietnam consuming natural resources faster than in 2018

Tiger weighing 240kg rescued from traffickers' claws in northern Vietnam

Tiger weighing 240kg rescued from traffickers' claws in northern Vietnam

Absconding tech company honcho wanted by Interpol

Absconding tech company honcho wanted by Interpol

Vietnam shoots past renewable energy target

Vietnam shoots past renewable energy target

Saigon authorities admit to shortage of housing for low-income earners

Saigon authorities admit to shortage of housing for low-income earners

Burning of straw by rice farmers threatens flight safety at Hanoi airport

Burning of straw by rice farmers threatens flight safety at Hanoi airport

Hanoi air pollution rises to unhealthy highs

Hanoi air pollution rises to unhealthy highs

 
go to top