Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

November 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 19 Nov 2016
Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hanoi

Signal Flair is back in Hanoi with standup comedy, live music and poetry.

From Bangkok, Thailand, Signal Flair is a performing arts, events, and media company that deals in bringing independent performing artists seen. They help expose artists to the general public and build awareness for them.

The artists come from many different backgrounds such as: film, music, comedy, poetry, dance, theatre, art,  and DJs.

This time, Vol 1. stage will have a showcase and open mic of spoken word poetry, stand up comedy, improv comedy and live music.

signal-flair-vol-1-mojito-bar-lounge

Spoken Word Poetry

D'Cruz Control (BKK)

Based in Bangkok, Thailand and from Singapore, please welcome spoken word poet - Michelle D'Cruz as she will take you on a journey of words that will leave you breathless and in awe.

Paul Salnek (Hanoi)

Based in Hanoi, Vietnam from Toronto, Canada, give it up for Paul Salnek who performed for over seven years back in Toronto at art open mic’s downtown and got involved with 100TPC Toronto and performed each year at 100TPC festival, which is the biggest annual poetry reading festival in history. Since he moved to Hanoi he brought the 100TPC festival to Vietnam for the first time in 2015 and since then he has created the Free Thoughts Art Variety Show, One world Collective and Easy Flow Hip Hop Show in Hanoi.

Zarah-Louise Roth (Hanoi)

All the way from Berlin to Hanoi to spread the word and some of her German tough love.

Trained radio speaker and journalist and passionate poet and songwriter, Zarah-Louise is now rocking Open Mic Stages throughout Asia.

She’s digging out some old song classics, performing her own songs and texts, adding her charm with her deep, warm voice and a laugh that’s always slightly too loud.

Stand Up Comedy

Delfin Solomon (BKK)

Get ready for some laughs from an Indonesian who was born in Bangkok who speaks with an American accent telling jokes about the world and pop culture.

Live Music

Rebel Monk (Hanoi)

Check out a gathering group of like minded heads bringing fresh, dynamic, diverse and most importantly hip hop to Hanoi!

Schedule

8:00 p.m. (Doors Open)

9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Spoken Word Poetry)

10:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Stand Up Comedy)

10:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Improv Comedy)

11:00 p.m. - Midnight (Live Music)

Ticket: VND80,000 ($3.6)

Purchase at door for 1 Free Drink & 10% off 2nd drink, any drink of your choice.


 

Tags: comedy live music signal flair
 
