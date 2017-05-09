Stand up comedy w/ Phil Nichol & Mo Sidik

One of the best loved stand-ups on the U.K. live circuit, Phil Nichol has done everything. TV, huge theater shows, sellout Edinburgh fringe appearances, awards and champagne receptions with the Queen.

Saigon International Comedy saw him recently headlining at the Comedy Store in London, and he was phenomenal. Accompanying Phil will be Indonesian homegrown comic Mo Sidik. A professional radio personality and MC since 1995, Mo has been doing stand-up comedy in English and Bahasa Indonesia full-time since 2011.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($8.8) in advance and VND250,000 ($11) on the door.

For more information, click here or email nick@saigoncomedy.com.