Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Fast and crazy, The Rotten Grapes is an unrepentant explosion of in-your-face improvisational comedy. Unafraid to say it, the Rotten Grapes goes where other shows don't even dare, exploring topics from the iPhone to the internet, but still all the while developing engaging and grounded scenework.
By the end of their two-act tour de force, you'll be in disbelief that something made up on the spot could be so hilarious yet relevant.
The Rotten Grapes attracts people from many countries like Vietnam, America, France, Ukraine ... and everything you'll see at the show will be completely from the top of their heads without any preparation.
Tickets: VND60,000 ($2.64). First come first serve basis, only 60 spots available. Buy tickets on the door.