Tag
Vung Tau
Vietnamese beach town warns tourists of savage rip currents
Drunk swimmers sometimes ignore the lifeguards in an attempt to show off on Vung Tau's coast.
All aboard: Express river buses set sail from Saigon
Cruise the Saigon River and head for the beach or countryside in style.
Foreign sailors rescued off coast of southern Vietnam
The two foreigners were in a coma when they arrived on the mainland for treatment.
January 14, 2018 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Massive fire leaves Vietnamese beach town in the dark
The fire reportedly started in a scrap warehouse in Vung Tau, and has been raging for nearly six hours.
December 12, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
4 missing after fishing boat capsizes off southern Vietnam
Two members of the crew have been rescued, but the search is on for the remaining four.
December 05, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Dozens of homes swept away following dam breach in southern Vietnam
Authorities were able to evacuate the area in time, but houses and crops have been completely wiped out in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.
October 04, 2017 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam's resort town, hidden causeway leads to the land of the Sea Goddess
Take a leap of faith to this enchanted islet, but don't let the tide leave you stranded.
September 10, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Little house on the highway: Woman faces eviction in southern Vietnam
Traffic has been swerving around the last house standing for the past ten years over a paperwork dispute.
June 18, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese version of treasure hunting
Hoping that beachgoers may have left behind valuable items, a group in Vung Tau brings out their metal detectors.
May 22, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cargo ship sinks after collision with unknown vessel, 9 missing
Local authorities are searching for the missing crew and the identity of the other ship.
March 28, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam jails people smugglers deported from Australia
Four Vietnamese men were deported from Australia and sentenced to 18 months.
December 15, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Saigon-Vung Tau hydrofoil service to halt operations by year-end
The once-popular boat route has been priced out by bus services.
November 13, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam
Rescue efforts are underway but the weather is hampering the mission.
August 09, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City to invest $255 mln on Dong Nai bridge connection
Commuters will soon be able to ditch waterway trasport.
July 14, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Farmers sue 13 seafood plants over fish deaths in southern Vietnam
One company has been let off after agreeing to pay compensation.
July 10, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
