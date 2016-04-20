VnExpress International
Rescued bear makes a splash on return to freedom in Vietnam

By Animals Asia, Nhung Nhung   April 20, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Animals Asia has released a new video showing Tuffy, one of the bears rescued from a bear bile farm in Vietnam, enjoying his first moments of freedom after years of torture in a tiny cage.
