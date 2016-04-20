VnExpress International
Tag animal abuse
Vietnam spends big on abattoir training to secure Aussie cow imports

Exports of live Aussie cattle to Vietnam were suspended in 2016 after abattoirs were accused of animal abuse.

France bans breeding of dolphins in captivity

The French government bans the reproduction of dolphins and killer whales held in captivity, causing controversy ...

Vietnamese youth rally against dog slaughter and animal cruelty

The next generation want their voices to be heard before it's too late.
October 17, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7

40 dead tiger cubs found in Thai temple

Wildlife authorities have found the dead bodies of 40 tiger cubs and a bearcat in a freezer at a popular Thai temple.
June 01, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7

Rescued bear makes a splash on return to freedom in Vietnam

Animals Asia has released a new video showing Tuffy, one of the bears rescued from a bear bile farm in Vietnam, enjoying his first moments of freedom after years of torture in a ...
April 20, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
 
