40 dead tiger cubs found in Thai temple

By Reuters/Yiming Woo   June 1, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Wildlife authorities have found the dead bodies of 40 tiger cubs and a bearcat in a freezer at a popular Thai temple.
