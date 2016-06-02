The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
North Korea says it backs Donald Trump in U.S. election race
By
Reuters
June 2, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
A North Korean propaganda website praises U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump and says he is the right choice for voters in the upcoming presidential election.
Tags:
U.S.
U.S. election
Trump
North Korea
presidential election
Republican Party
Two thunderbirds jet crashes after Air Force graduation flyover, one dead
Shark killed after biting off surfer's leg
North Carolina woman finds body parts in used freezer
Deadly floods sweep Germany
