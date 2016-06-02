VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Shark killed after biting off surfer's leg

By Reuters   June 2, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
A great white shark that allegedly bit off a surfer's leg was captured by Australian authorities and is now dead.
Tags: Shark bite surfer
View more

Outrage in Sao Paulo over teenage gang rape case

Fears of a standoff in French labor protests

Soccer star Messi says he knew nothing about tax fraud

Two thunderbirds jet crashes after Air Force graduation flyover, one dead

 
go to top