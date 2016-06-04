The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
U.S. election
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump says he trusts Putin's denials of election meddling
Trump made the comment after he and Putin met briefly at the APEC Summit in Vietnam on Saturday.
Britain's Brexit firebrand Farage meets Trump in New York
Nigel Farage visited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his home in New York City on Saturday.
Putin dismisses accusations of meddling in U.S. election
He said all sides in the U.S. presidential campaign were misusing rhetoric about Russia for their own purposes.
October 13, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Chaos in US Democratic convention as Sanders backers revolt
Supporters of Bernie Sanders repeatedly chanted and booed mentions of Hillary Clinton's name.
July 26, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Trump looks at retired general Flynn as possible running mate
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is giving consideration to retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as a potential vice presidential running mate, a ...
July 10, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Clinton wins D.C. primary ahead of meeting with Sanders
Democrat Hillary Clinton won the District of Columbia primary on Tuesday, CNN projected on Twitter, capturing the party's last presidential nominating contest as Democrats turn ...
June 15, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Trump hardens stance on Muslim refugees after Florida shooting
Republican Donald Trump on Monday placed responsibility for a mass shooting in Florida squarely at the feet of radical Muslims, who he said were entering the country amidst a ...
June 14, 2016 | 07:56 am GMT+7
Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight
U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump kicked off a fierce general election battle, with Democrats accusing Trump of erratic behavior and the Republican ...
June 09, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Clinton secures Democratic nomination: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton clinches the necessary number of delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.
June 07, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged members of a church congregation in Oakland, California to help her continue the legacy of President Obama. During a ...
June 06, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Obama to Democrats: 'I want us to run scared' in election
President Barack Obama warned Democrats on Friday that they need to work hard to defeat likely Republican nominee Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 presidential election but must avoid ...
June 04, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
North Korea says it backs Donald Trump in U.S. election race
A North Korean propaganda website praises U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump and says he is the right choice for voters in the upcoming presidential election.
June 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Say what? Hacked road signs get political
Two road signs in Texas got hacked overnight, one taking aim at presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, the other showing support for Democrat Bernie Sanders.
June 01, 2016 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
Libertarian Party picks 2016 nominee
The Libertarian Party returns to its 2012 nominee for president, the former Republican governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson, to be its standard-bearer for the 2016 presidential ...
May 31, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again
Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, turned down on Monday an invitation by Fox News to debate rival Bernie Sanders in ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter