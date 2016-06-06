VnExpress International
Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

By Reuters   June 6, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged members of a church congregation in Oakland, California to help her continue the legacy of President Obama. During a campaign stop ahead of Tuesday's California primary, Clinton paid tribute to Obama's accomplishments in pushing the Affordable Care Act through Congress, and steering the U.S. economy out of a recession.

California is the final big contest in the long, bitter fight for the Democratic nomination. Opinion polls show the Democratic race there tightening in recent weeks. Where Clinton, a former secretary of state, once held a big lead over Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, the two now are nearly tied.

A University of Southern California/Los Angeles Times poll released on Friday showed Sanders with a one-percentage-point lead over Clinton in the state, 44 to 43 percent, a swing from March when Clinton held a nine-point edge.
