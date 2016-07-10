VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump looks at retired general Flynn as possible running mate

By Reuters/Steve Holland   July 10, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Trump looks at retired general Flynn as possible running mate
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump waves after meeting with House Republican members in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2016. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is giving consideration to retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as a potential vice presidential running mate, a Republican source familiar with the process said on Saturday.

For weeks Trump has conducted a high-profile canvassing of Republican political stalwarts as part of his running mate search, but he has also made clear he is looking at what a military leader would bring to the ticket.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Flynn has emerged as a possibility, confirming reports in the New York Post and The Washington Post. The Trump campaign had no comment.

The thinking is that Flynn, who has been a foreign policy adviser to Trump, would be able to help Trump in the area of national security at a time of challenges abroad like the threat from Islamic State militants.

Trump is also considering a more conventional political choice for his running mate, such as former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Indiana Governor Mike Pence or New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Flynn was chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Barack Obama from 2012-2014.

He has spoken in the past about wanting the United States to work more closely with Russia to resolve global security issues.

Flynn told Russia Today in an interview published on Dec. 10 that the United States and Russiashould work together to resolve the Syrian civil war and defeat Islamic State.

Flynn has a book coming out next week, co-written with Michael Ledeen, titled: "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies."

Related news:

Two leading Republicans shy away from being Trump's VP pick

Trump vows to withdraw TPP, to reopen, or toss NAFTA

Trump says Britain should leave EU

Tags: Donald Trump U.S. election Hillary Clinton
 
Read more
Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win

Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win

N.Korea military threatens physical response against U.S. THAAD deployment

N.Korea military threatens physical response against U.S. THAAD deployment

Portugal look to spoil French party in Euro 2016 final

Portugal look to spoil French party in Euro 2016 final

Obama tells France, Germany, Italy, Britain to safeguard EU after Brexit vote

Obama tells France, Germany, Italy, Britain to safeguard EU after Brexit vote

North Korea missile fired from submarine appears to have failed: South Korea

North Korea missile fired from submarine appears to have failed: South Korea

Obama says Brexit talks must not harm

Obama says Brexit talks must not harm "wobbly" world economy

Timeline of this week's U.S. shootings

Timeline of this week's U.S. shootings

China holds combat drill in the 'South China Sea'

China holds combat drill in the 'South China Sea'

 
go to top