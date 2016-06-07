VnExpress International
Clinton secures Democratic nomination: AP

By Reuters/Gavino Garay   June 7, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton clinches the necessary number of delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.
