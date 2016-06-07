The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Clinton secures Democratic nomination: AP
By
Reuters/Gavino Garay
June 7, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton clinches the necessary number of delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
U.S.
U.S. election
Hillary Clinton
Democratic Party
Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders
View more
Two killed as car bomb hits police bus in Istanbul during rush hour
Magically "Now You See Me" returns
Cobra makes surprise appearance in Thai toilet
British man convicted of abusing 23 Malaysian and Cambodian children
Reading:
Clinton secures Democratic nomination: AP
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World