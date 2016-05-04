VnExpress International
Clinton campaign also hacked in attacks on Democrats

Hackers from Russia gained access to the entire network of the fundraising Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Clinton secures Democratic nomination: AP

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton clinches the necessary number of delegates to become the ...

Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged members of a church congregation in Oakland, California to help her continue the legacy of President Obama. During a ...
June 06, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7

U.S. judge says Clinton may have to testify in email lawsuit

A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday ordered that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may have to testify in a lawsuit related to the private email server she ...
May 05, 2016 | 09:08 am GMT+7

Sanders wins Indiana, sees path to 'upset' victory

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday (May 3) told reporters after winning the Indiana nominating contest that he saw a "narrow" and "uphill" path to ...
May 04, 2016 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
 
