Sanders wins Indiana, sees path to 'upset' victory

By Reuters May 4, 2016 | 01:42 pm GMT+7

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday (May 3) told reporters after winning the Indiana nominating contest that he saw a "narrow" and "uphill" path to what could possibly become one of the great "political upsets in the history of the United States."



Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, had been running virtually neck and neck with his rival Hillary Clinton in Indiana, but slowed her march to the Democratic nomination with Tuesday's victory.



He says he plans to remain in the race to the "finish line" and reiterated that polls show he would beat the Republican presumptive candidate, Donald Trump, by much wider margins than Clinton would in a general election.