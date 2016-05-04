The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Thousands flee Canada wildfire
By
Reuters - Nhung Nguyen
May 4, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Canadian authorities evacuate thousands of people as a wildfire rages near Fort McMurray in the heart of the nation's oil sands region.
Tags:
Canada wildfire
Canada
Fort McMurray
