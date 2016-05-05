VnExpress International
Republican Kasich suspends presidential bid

By Reuters/Nhung Nguyen   May 5, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Ohio Governor John Kasich announces he is ending his longshot presidential bid, leaving Donald Trump's path clear to capture the Republican nomination.
