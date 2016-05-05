The most read Vietnamese newspaper
North Korea says it backs Donald Trump in U.S. election race
A North Korean propaganda website praises U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump and says he is the right choice for voters in the upcoming ...
Rolling Stones tell Trump to stop using their music for his campaign
The Rolling Stones tell U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to stop using the band's music for his campaign.
As Trump becomes presumptive nominee, China urges objectivity
China on Wednesday urged people in the United States to take a rational and objective view of the relationship between the two countries, after Republican front-runner Donald ...
May 05, 2016 | 08:39 am GMT+7
Republican Kasich suspends presidential bid
Ohio Governor John Kasich announces he is ending his longshot presidential bid, leaving Donald Trump's path clear to capture the Republican nomination.
May 05, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
