VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again

By Reuters/ Eric Walsh   May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses Service Employees Union (SEIU) members at the union's 2016 International Convention in Detroit, Michigan, May 23, 2016. : REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, turned down on Monday an invitation by Fox News to debate rival Bernie Sanders in California, despite having agreed previously to a debate in May.

"We believe that Hillary Clinton's time is best spent campaigning and meeting directly with voters across California and preparing for a general election campaign that will ensure the White House remains in Democratic hands," her campaign said in a statement.

Sanders had already agreed to participate in the event to be hosted by Fox News, following a series of heated exchanges during their fifth debate in April in New York.

"I am disappointed but not surprised by Secretary Clinton's unwillingness to debate before the largest and most important primary in the presidential nominating process," Sanders said in a statement.

The U.S. senator from Vermont has remained steadfast in his long-shot battle with Clinton for the Democratic nomination for the Nov. 8 presidential election, although he lags her in the delegate count with only a few state contests remaining.

"Naturally, Fox News is disappointed that Secretary Clinton has declined our debate invitation," Bill Sammon, Fox News vice president and Washington managing editor, said in a statement, "especially given that the race is still contested and she had previously agreed to a final debate before the California primary."

California holds its primary on June 7.

Tags: Hillary Clinton Bernie Sanders U.S. U.S. election democrat
 
Read more
No sign of EgyptAir plane technical problems before takeoff -Al-Ahram

No sign of EgyptAir plane technical problems before takeoff -Al-Ahram

Singapore orders BSI bank unit shut as 1MDB probe widens

Singapore orders BSI bank unit shut as 1MDB probe widens

U.S. says late Taliban leader was planning attacks on Americans

U.S. says late Taliban leader was planning attacks on Americans

Asian shares trade languidly, dollar edges up

Asian shares trade languidly, dollar edges up

Egypt prosecutor seeks data from France, Greece on crashed plane

Egypt prosecutor seeks data from France, Greece on crashed plane

Bangladesh Bank heist trail goes cold in Manila as probes falter

Bangladesh Bank heist trail goes cold in Manila as probes falter

UK's Cameron warns leaving EU is

UK's Cameron warns leaving EU is "the self-destruct option" as vote approaches

Everest safety under scrutiny as third climber dies in as many days

Everest safety under scrutiny as third climber dies in as many days

 
go to top