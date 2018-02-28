The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Tag
North Korea
Security advisers from US, South Korea, Japan meet on North Korean summits: Seoul
The advisers discussed 'complete denuclearisation of Korean peninsula'.
Southeast Asia, Australia 'gravely' concerned by North Korean weapons
North Korea has boasted of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation
Sweden, which is not a member of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, has been mentioned as a potential location for a possible face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim.
March 16, 2018 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Defense lawyer slams Malaysian police over Kim murder probe
Lawyers argued that the women were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were instead tricked into becoming inadvertent assassins.
March 15, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Japan cautious while South Korea upbeat after North Korea talks in Tokyo
Japan wants any denuclearization talks with North Korea to also address a dispute over the abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.
March 13, 2018 | 10:10 pm GMT+7
Not just theater: US officials defend Trump-Kim meeting
No venue or date for the meeting has been determined, but Trump's prompt acceptance set off a flurry of activity.
March 12, 2018 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Trump says N. Korea talks could fail or bring 'greatest deal'
Trump said he believes North Korea wants to make peace and that, 'I think it's time.'
March 11, 2018 | 09:12 am GMT+7
US finds North Korea killed Kim brother with VX agent
Kim Jong-Un's older half-brother had once been seen as their father Kim Jong-Il's natural heir.
March 07, 2018 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Trump calls North Korea 'sincere' on possible nuclear talks, others skeptical
Word of possible talks was delivered by a South Korean delegation on its return from a first-ever meeting with Kim Jong Un on Monday.
March 07, 2018 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Kim Jong Un and Seoul envoys discuss possible inter-Korean summit
The delegation from Seoul is pushing for talks between the nuclear-armed regime and the U.S.
March 06, 2018 | 08:22 am GMT+7
S. Korea's Moon to send special envoys to North on Monday
'The special delegates will have extensive discussions over issues including creating conditions for North-U.S. talks to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.'
March 04, 2018 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong Nam believed life in danger before hit, court told
Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesia's Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader last year.
February 28, 2018 | 08:07 am GMT+7
North Korea condemns sanctions, but seen open to talks with US
At the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony, S.Korea said relations between the two Koreas and between N.Korea and the U.S. should go hand in hand.
February 26, 2018 | 12:06 am GMT+7
'Peace Games' are no game-changer for South Koreans
Officials and experts acknowledge that the Games revealed that Seoul no longer has the public backing it enjoyed when it last pursued a bold reconciliation.
February 25, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7
US imposes more North Korea sanctions, Trump warns of 'phase two'
The sanctions' targets include a Taiwanese passport holder, as well as shipping and energy firms in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.
February 24, 2018 | 08:40 am GMT+7
