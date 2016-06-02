Edible beer rings to keep marine life safe

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Ben Gruber   June 2, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
A small brewery in the United States is hoping to make a big impact on ocean pollution and conservation. The beer makers are developing biodegradable, edible packaging in an eco-friendly twist to protect marine life.
Tags: beer environment marine
