France bans breeding of dolphins in captivity

May 12, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
The French government bans the reproduction of dolphins and killer whales held in captivity, causing controversy in some of the country's zoos and amusement parks.
Tags: France dolphin animal abuse
 
