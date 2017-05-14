Dead whale sculpture raises awareness on plastic waste in the Philippines

VnExpress International
By Reuters   May 14, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
An environment group has launched a 50 ft sculpture of a dead whale made out of plastic waste in a campaign to raise awareness about the effects of dumping rubbish.
