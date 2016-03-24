The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
whale
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Whale worshippers: Residents build boat-shaped shrine in central Vietnam
Fishermen in Quang Nam Province have used their own money to honor their giant protectors.
Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam
As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.
Fishermen hold funeral for giant whale found floating off central Vietnam
The over-10-ton carcass of the traditionally sacred animal was found floating near the coast of the central province of Binh Thuan.
May 16, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Dead whale sculpture raises awareness on plastic waste in the Philippines
An environment group has launched a 50 ft sculpture of a dead whale made out of plastic waste in a campaign to raise awareness about the effects of dumping rubbish.
May 14, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Baby whales 'whisper' to mothers to avoid predators: study
'These signals between mother and calf are more quiet than those of normal adult humpback whales.'
April 26, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Rescuers struggle to save beached whales in Indonesia
Indonesian rescuers worked on Thursday to save a pod of beached whales that got trapped in a mangrove swamp at low tide, fisheries officials said.
June 16, 2016 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Hundreds of people drag whale back into the sea in Nghe An
Hundreds of people have fought to heave a 42ft whale back into the seas in Dien Chau, Nghe An in central Vietnam.
May 25, 2016 | 09:49 pm GMT+7
Australia slams Japan Antarctic whale hunt
Australia on Friday branded Japan's killing of 333 whales "abhorrent", saying there was no scientific justification for the Antarctic hunt.
March 25, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Japan fleet kills 333 whales in Antarctic hunt
Japanese whalers returned to port Thursday after an Antarctic hunt that killed more than 300 of the mammals, the government said.
March 25, 2016 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter