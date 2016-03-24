VnExpress International
Whale worshippers: Residents build boat-shaped shrine in central Vietnam

Fishermen in Quang Nam Province have used their own money to honor their giant protectors. 

Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam

As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.

Fishermen hold funeral for giant whale found floating off central Vietnam

The over-10-ton carcass of the traditionally sacred animal was found floating near the coast of the central province of Binh Thuan.
May 16, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7

Dead whale sculpture raises awareness on plastic waste in the Philippines

An environment group has launched a 50 ft sculpture of a dead whale made out of plastic waste in a campaign to raise awareness about the effects of dumping rubbish.
May 14, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7

Baby whales 'whisper' to mothers to avoid predators: study

'These signals between mother and calf are more quiet than those of normal adult humpback whales.' 
April 26, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7

Rescuers struggle to save beached whales in Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers worked on Thursday to save a pod of beached whales that got trapped in a mangrove swamp at low tide, fisheries officials said.
June 16, 2016 | 06:18 pm GMT+7

Hundreds of people drag whale back into the sea in Nghe An

Hundreds of people have fought to heave a 42ft whale back into the seas in Dien Chau, Nghe An in central Vietnam.
May 25, 2016 | 09:49 pm GMT+7

Australia slams Japan Antarctic whale hunt

Australia on Friday branded Japan's killing of 333 whales "abhorrent", saying there was no scientific justification for the Antarctic hunt.
March 25, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

Japan fleet kills 333 whales in Antarctic hunt

Japanese whalers returned to port Thursday after an Antarctic hunt that killed more than 300 of the mammals, the government said.
March 25, 2016 | 07:52 am GMT+7
 
