Whale worshippers: Residents build boat-shaped shrine in central Vietnam

By Dac Thanh   September 3, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Fishermen in Quang Nam Province have used their own money to honor their giant protectors. 
Tags: Vietnam whale worship altar shrine
 
