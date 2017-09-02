VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Run-down zoo to be torn down in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   September 2, 2017 | 07:34 pm GMT+7
It sounds like the animals will be better off in a new home.
Tags: Da Nang Vietnam zoo animals
 
View more

Stray dogs face the Green Mile in Saigon

Whale worshippers: Residents build boat-shaped shrine in central Vietnam

Life falling apart in Saigon slum

Take a look at the city's new pedestrian zone

 
go to top