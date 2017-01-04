VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag dolphin
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Toothless, dwarf dolphin, a case study in evolution

Just over a meter from snout to tail, Inermorostrum xenops was half the size of the common bottlenose dolphin.

France bans breeding of dolphins in captivity

The French government bans the reproduction of dolphins and killer whales held in captivity, causing controversy ...

New Zealanders race to rescue whales after hundreds stranded

It was one of the country's largest whale strandings, said official.
February 10, 2017 | 08:21 pm GMT+7

Disturbing images of a seal allegedly beaten to death in central Vietnam

Locals suspect fishermen killed it as a revenge for biting their nets and eating their fish.
January 04, 2017 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
 
go to top