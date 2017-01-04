The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Toothless, dwarf dolphin, a case study in evolution
Just over a meter from snout to tail, Inermorostrum xenops was half the size of the common bottlenose dolphin.
France bans breeding of dolphins in captivity
The French government bans the reproduction of dolphins and killer whales held in captivity, causing controversy ...
New Zealanders race to rescue whales after hundreds stranded
It was one of the country's largest whale strandings, said official.
February 10, 2017 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
Disturbing images of a seal allegedly beaten to death in central Vietnam
Locals suspect fishermen killed it as a revenge for biting their nets and eating their fish.
January 04, 2017 | 06:36 pm GMT+7