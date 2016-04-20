Big wins for Clinton, Trump in New York

By Reuters April 20, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7

Front-runners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton roll to easy victories in New York's presidential nominating contests. Yiming Woo reports.



Donald Trump takes home New York state, one of the presidential nomination campaign's biggest prizes so far.



It was an easy win for THE billionaire, who won about 60 percent of the vote -- well above his closest competitor, Ted Cruz.



He even declared victory before the final results came in.



U.S Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says: "We don't have much of a race anymore based on what I am seeing on television. Senator Cruz is just about mathematically eliminated.



The huge boost in Republican delegates pushes him closer to winning his party's nomination, and avoid a contested national convention in July.



In the Democratic camp, Hillary Clinton also dominated the New York vote, recapturing momentum lost in the earlier states.



U.S democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says:

"And tonight, little less than a year later the race for the Democratic nomination is in the home stretch and victory is in sight."



It's snapped the winning streak of her rival Bernie Sanders, who will now find it nearly impossible to overtake her lead and win the nomination