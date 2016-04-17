The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
U.S election
US Election 2016 Update: Clinton, Sanders hit final stretch
U.S. Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders turn their attention to the final stretch of the nominating contest after each picked up wins on ...
Chagrined anti-Trump Republicans seek to recruit third-party candidate
Donald Trump's emergence as the last man standing in the Republican presidential race has prompted his critics ...
Ted Cruz drops out, Trump soars from long-shot to presumptive Republican nominee
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz drops out of his party's race for the White House after losing the Indiana primary to front-runner Donald Trump, while Kasich vows ...
May 04, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Trump, Clinton register big wins in Northeast states
Donald Trump swept primaries in five Northeastern states on Tuesday in a major show of strength that moved the New York billionaire closer to securing the Republican presidential ...
April 27, 2016 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Big wins for Clinton, Trump in New York
Front-runners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton roll to easy victories in New York's presidential nominating contests. Yiming Woo reports.Donald Trump takes home New York state, ...
April 20, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Sanders fed up with Clinton campaign's 'negativity'
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he is tired of being 'beaten up' by the 'negativity' of Hillary Clinton's campaign.Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation, Sanders ...
April 17, 2016 | 10:55 pm GMT+7
Protester, supporter face off at Clinton rally
A protester faces off with a supporter at a Hillary Clinton rally in Los Angeles, where demonstrators blamed Clinton for the death of an environmental activist in Honduras. Two ...
April 17, 2016 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter