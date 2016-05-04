VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ted Cruz drops out, Trump soars from long-shot to presumptive Republican nominee

By Reuters/Nguyen Nhung   May 4, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz drops out of his party's race for the White House after losing the Indiana primary to front-runner Donald Trump, while Kasich vows to stay in the race.
Tags: U.S election Republican Cruz Donald Trump Trump Kasich
View more

Work starts to raise the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea

Lennon's lyrics, Cobain's letter and Gaga's piano up for auction

Sanders wins Indiana, sees path to 'upset' victory

Abu Sayyaf hostages in Philippines plead for help

 
go to top