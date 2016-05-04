The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US Senate approves Republican tax bill
The bill slashes taxes for corporations and wealthy taxpayers.
Trump rides high after Republican election win
'The truth is, the people love us,' Trump crowed to the Iowa gathering.
Shooting erupts at US lawmakers baseball practice
President Trump tweeted that a Republican lawmaker 'was badly injured but will fully recover.'
June 14, 2017 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
Hate the tweets, love the agenda: U.S. Senate's McConnell on Trump
In matters of style, McConnell and Trump are a study in contrasts.
May 25, 2017 | 08:02 am GMT+7
Cambodian PM Hun Sen backs U.S. Republican candidate Trump
'If Trump wins, the world will change and may be in a good situation because Trump is a businessman so he doesn't want war.'
November 03, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Trump: 'We will not let these lies distract us'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump predicted victory in November, saying it will be "Brexit" all over again and "we will not let these lies distract us."
October 14, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
U.S. House Republican gun bill draws the ire of Democrats
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday introduced a measure intended to prevent gun sales to people on government watch lists, only to draw demands from ...
July 02, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight
U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump kicked off a fierce general election battle, with Democrats accusing Trump of erratic behavior and the Republican ...
June 09, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Say what? Hacked road signs get political
Two road signs in Texas got hacked overnight, one taking aim at presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, the other showing support for Democrat Bernie Sanders.
June 01, 2016 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
Trump, Sanders explore staging unusual presidential debate
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders on Thursday explored staging an unconventional U.S. presidential debate that would sideline Democratic front-runner Hillary ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Ted Cruz drops out, Trump soars from long-shot to presumptive Republican nominee
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz drops out of his party's race for the White House after losing the Indiana primary to front-runner Donald Trump, while Kasich vows ...
May 04, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Trump wins in New York, moves closer to Republican nomination
Republican front-runner Donald Trump won New York's presidential nominating contest on Tuesday, according to news network projections, moving closer to capturing enough delegates ...
April 20, 2016 | 09:11 am GMT+7
Republican money class fears stigma of becoming Trump donors
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 16 - As Donald Trump inches closer to becoming the U.S. Republican nominee, many of the party's big donors fear they will tarnish their reputations ...
March 17, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
