Abu Sayyaf hostages in Philippines plead for help

By Reuters/Mana Rabiee    May 4, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
New video purports to show three hostages kidnapped by Abu Sayaff Islamist militants in the southern Philippines pleading to their governments for help, after a fellow hostage was beheaded last week.
Tags: Abu Sayyaf Canada Islamist militants
