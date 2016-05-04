The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Abu Sayyaf hostages in Philippines plead for help
By
Reuters/Mana Rabiee
May 4, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
New video purports to show three hostages kidnapped by Abu Sayaff Islamist militants in the southern Philippines pleading to their governments for help, after a fellow hostage was beheaded last week.
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
Canada
Islamist militants
