Tag Islamist militants
Suicide bomber kills three in NE Nigeria: militia

The Muna area of Maiduguri, which is home to a vast camp for people displaced by the conflict, has been repeatedly hit by suicide attacks.

Bangladesh village doctor hacked to death in suspected Islamist attack

Machete-wielding assailants hacked to death a village doctor and wounded a university teacher in Bangladesh on ...

Abu Sayyaf hostages in Philippines plead for help

New video purports to show three hostages kidnapped by Abu Sayaff Islamist militants in the southern Philippines pleading to their governments for help, after a fellow hostage was ...
May 04, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7

Suspected Islamists kill Bangladeshi gay activist working for US embassy

Suspected Islamist militants hacked to death a leading Bangladeshi gay rights activist employed by the U.S. embassy and a friend in an apartment in Bangladesh's capital on Monday, ...
April 26, 2016 | 09:06 am GMT+7

Philippine army urges no payments to free foreign captives

The Philippines discouraged ransom payments on Wednesday for captives held by Islamist militants in a bid to stop a kidnap "industry" emerging after a series of rebel seizures of ...
April 20, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
