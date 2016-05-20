VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Bangladesh village doctor hacked to death in suspected Islamist attack

By Reuters/Ruma Paul   May 20, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Machete-wielding assailants hacked to death a village doctor and wounded a university teacher in Bangladesh on Friday, in what police suspected was the latest in a series attacks by Islamists in the majority-Muslim nation.

The attackers rode a motorcycle, which they used to block the victims' motorcycle in the western district of Kushtia, 150 miles (245 km) from Dhaka, said district police chief Mohammad Sahabuddin Chowdhury.

The homeopathic doctor, Mir Sanaur Rahman, 55, was killed on the spot, and his companion, identified as Saifuzzaman, 45, suffered serious wounds. Police found a bloody machete at the scene.

"We suspect Islamist militants are behind the attack," Chowdhury said.

Police were checking whether the victims had any particular enemies or if other factors could have been a motive but media reported associates of the doctor saying he had a reputation for progressive views. Friends of the wounded university teacher said he too was known for being progressive-minded.

The doctor was on his way to a weekly free clinic he operated when he was attacked.

Over the past year, the South Asian nation of 160 million has seen a surge of attacks on atheist bloggers, academics, members of religious minorities and foreign aid workers.

At least 26 people have been killed including five secular bloggers, a publisher and two gay right campaigners have been among those milled since February 2015.

Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent has claimed some of he attacks. Members of Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including the killings of two foreigners last year, and a university professor and a Hindu last month.

The government has denied that Islamic State or al Qaeda groups have a presence in the country and says home-grown Islamists are responsible.

Police have announced 1.8 million taka ($23,000) rewards for information leading to the arrest of six militants of a banned home grown group called Ansarullah Bangla Team, which is believed to be behind the killing of the bloggers. 

Tags: Bangladesh Dhaka Islamist militants Islamic State al Qaeda
 
Read more
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake recorded in central Australia - USGS

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake recorded in central Australia - USGS

SWIFT tells banks to share information on hacks

SWIFT tells banks to share information on hacks

U.S. Secret Service shoots gun-wielding man near White House

U.S. Secret Service shoots gun-wielding man near White House

Plane crash prolongs Egypt's economic misery

Plane crash prolongs Egypt's economic misery

Cyber thieves exploit banks' faith in SWIFT transfer network

Cyber thieves exploit banks' faith in SWIFT transfer network

British celebrities back remaining in EU in letter to newspaper

British celebrities back remaining in EU in letter to newspaper

China's intercept of U.S. aircraft on Vietnam's East Sea

China's intercept of U.S. aircraft on Vietnam's East Sea "dangerous"

Wrap up: EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean

Wrap up: EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean

 
go to top